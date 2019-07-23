Military Voices to share stories

To sign up to participate in the project, visit https://bit.ly/2Z3Off7 or call StoryCorps’ 24-hour, toll-free reservation line at 800-850-4406.

FAIRBORN — Military Voices, a national program that collects the stories of veterans, is coming to NPR affiliate 91.3 WYSO between Tuesday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 8 to record stories and intentional conversations concerning military experiences.

“This is a project all about military stories,” Wright State University Veteran and Military Center Director Seth Gordan wrote in an email. “Why do stories matter so much? Because when veterans start to share their stories with other vets or their families, it can have major benefits for their personal well-being. It can also help those who have not served gain some insight into the world that our military brothers, sisters, spouses and friends inhabit. We can all have more appreciation for the great challenges and sacrifices that come with military service.”

According to Gordon, veterans could speak about topics such as time in the service, time spent supporting veterans outside their military service and time with a parent or grandparent that has always been important to them but know very little about.

“Each military story is unique and has inherent value to the enrichment of our community and country,” Gordon wrote. “You are the guide to these stories. Please consider sitting down in a recording booth with someone who has been significant in your journey in the military or as a veteran champion.”

The Wright State University Veteran and Military Center started a similar project called “Veterans Voices” in previous years and partnered with WYSO to share the stories with the community. It highlighted Miami Valley veteran stories concerning their military service and their re-entry back into civilian life. According to a previous press release, the interviews were conducted by Wright State student veterans trained in the WYSO Community Voices model.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

To sign up to participate in the project, visit https://bit.ly/2Z3Off7 or call StoryCorps’ 24-hour, toll-free reservation line at 800-850-4406.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

