Beavercreek announces parade float awards

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek 4th of July Committee is proud to announce the 4th of July Parade Float Decorating Contest winners.

Beavercreek Girl Scouts were the recipients of the Creative Originality Award. Beavercreek Gold Star Families received the Patriotic Spirit award and the Beavercreek Varsity Hockey Team took home the Beavercreek Pride award. The Wright Brothers Flyer received the Take Flight Award. The judges for the competition were Councilwoman Melissa Litteral, Amanda Byers, Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce and Paul Otten, Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent. Each winner received a plaque designed and donated by Decoy Art.

The committee would like to thank all the participants, judges and sponsors of the 4th of July celebration.