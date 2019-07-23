Veterans’ Treatment Court to hold first graduation

XENIA — The Greene County Veteran’s Treatment Court will celebrate its first graduation ceremony on Friday, July 26 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the main courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse, 45 N. Detroit Street in Xenia.

The ceremony marks two graduates who have successfully completed the program since it was founded in 2017. The ceremony celebrates their completion of an intensive program of comprehensive treatment, close supervision, and full accountability.

By keeping veterans out of jail and prison, veterans’ treatment courts save their lives, families, and futures all while reducing cost to taxpayers.

The Honorable Stephen A. Wolaver preside over the specialized court. He and the Veterans’ Treatment Team, consisting of Community Partners and court employees, provide increased management and supportive services to participants, along with a volunteer peer monitoring program providing support to participants. The Veterans’ Treatment Court goal is to restore honor, dignity, and lives.

All veterans and the general public are encouraged to attend.