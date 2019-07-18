Camp Ageless seeks to combat ageism

FAIRBORN – Youth age 4-years-old and above are invited to the 5th Annual Camp Ageless, a program that combats ageism in the Fairborn community by bringing together youth and older adults for a day of fun and learning.

Camp Ageless will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 in the Main Street Café at Patriot Ridge Community, 789 Stoneybrook Trail, Fairborn. The schedule includes games, a DARE program and a visit from Greene County’s fire truck.

Camp Ageless, an annual, one-day event, grew out of a challenge to create an innovative program for Patriot Ridge residents. Administrator Jeremy Lemon said all the activities will engage participants in a positive way.

“We invite local youth to join us for a day of fun,” Lemon said. “In the past, participants have been children of our staff, along with kids from Fairborn and the surrounding area. The camp meets ageism head on because everyone works and plays together during Camp Ageless. The day helps dispel the myth of what specific age groups like or should be doing.”

Attendees are invited to wear their favorite T-shirts and comfortable shoes. Advanced registration is required and may be made by contacting Patriot Ridge Community at 937-878-0262.

For more information about the Patriot Ridge community, visit patriotridgecommunity.org.