XENIA — The Greene County Port Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The meeting is to consider a cost reduction and bond issuance for a multi-family housing development. The meeting will be held at 35 Greene Street in Xenia, Ohio 45385. For any questions, please contact Paul Newman, Jr. of the Greene County Department of Development at (937) 562-5007.

PUB July 18, 2019

90068769