Fairborn City Schools seeking Hall of Honor nominations

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is calling on the community to nominate individuals to be enshrined in its Hall of Honor.

The Hall of Honor highlights individuals who have brought high honor to Fairborn City Schools through their accomplishments and give current students examples of service and achievements, according to the district website.

The nomination forms, due Sept. 1 to be considered for the spring 2020 ceremony, ask a few questions about the nominated individual, such as how the individual is connected to the district and how they bring honor to the schools.

A number of individuals who have been enshrined in the Hall of Honor are teachers who made a difference in the lives of their students. Some are highly-decorated military personnel, while others are graduates of the district who have made professional accomplishments or are highly involved in the Fairborn community.

Hall of Honor Class of 2019 Inductees included Scott Bauer, graduate and director of acquisition career management for The Fourth Estate in Washington, D.C.; Robert Carico, graduate and long-time US Bank executive and active community member; Michael Haisley, graduate, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and chief mechanic for 1997 Indianapolis 500 winning automobile; Michael McCarthy, graduate, chief information officer for Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and U.S. soccer state referee administrator; David Pickerell, graduate, master distiller; Gloria Chittum Porter, graduate, developer of national programs for Greene and Warren County juvenile courts, author and founder of Women in Business networking; and Sharon Honaker Rab, graduate, educator and founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

The Hall of Honor was established in 1987. To fill out a nomination form, visit https://bit.ly/32urAL5.

