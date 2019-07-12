Walk aims to raise funds, awareness of disease

Children 12 and under are free to participate. A children’s T-shirt can be purchased online for $5.

FAIRBORN — The Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Dayton is encouraging the Fairborn Community to “step out” during its annual walk that aims to ultimately find a cure for Scleroderma

The Greater Dayton Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma is slated for Saturday, Aug. 3 at Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Scleroderma translates to “hard skin” and describes what its patients endure. The chronic, auto-immune disease is often progressive and causes thickening and tightening of the skin and sometimes inner organs, such as the lungs, kidneys, heart, esophagus and gastrointestinal track. Scleroderma, similar to rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis, causes those who suffer to experience the body’s immune system attacking its own tissues.

According to the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Dayton, approximately 300,000 individuals suffer from Scleroderma; and woman are four times more likely than men to develop the ailment. The foundation said the cause of Scleroderm is unknown and while medications may help — there is no cure.

The walk slated for Aug. 3 is aiming to raise money toward research for a cure, as well as increase understanding about Scleroderma and its treatment, as well as provide patient support.

The Greater Dayton Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma event will feature a scenic stroll through Community Park, either 3/4 mile, 1 1/2 mile and 5K distances for both runners and walkers. The event will also include a DJ, face painting, crafts and other activities for children, as well as a 50/50 drawing and raffles with some prizes valued at more than $100. Three families who have lost a loved one to Scleroderma will additionally be recognized with a “gone but not forgotten certificate.”

Approximately 300 participants are expected. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch. Leashed pets are welcome.

Registration will begin 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The opening ceremony will follow registration and the walk will begin immediately after. Participants can register in advance by visiting www.scleroderma.org/steppingoutgreaterdayton.

To receive a T-shirt, individuals must pre-register with a minimum donation of $20 by July 20. Children under 12 are free to participate and can receive a T-shirt for purchase online for $5.

The prize raffle is slated for noon. Team captains of the event who raise more than $100 will be entered to receive a raffle for a seven-day Florida stay for up to six people. One raffle ticket will be given for each $100 raised.

The City of Fairborn proclaimed the month of June as Scleroderma Awareness Month. Penny Davis, who works in the Fairborn city manager’s office, accepted the proclamation.

By Whitney Vickers

To register: In advance – visit www.scleroderma.org/steppingoutgreaterdayton. Donate a minimun of $20 to be guarenteed a T-shirt. Day of event – Arrive at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road between 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Children 12 and under are free to participate. A children's T-shirt can be purchased online for $5.

