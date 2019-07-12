Greene gets its first female county engineer

XENIA — Greene County officially has its first female county engineer.

Thursday’s appointment by the Republican Central Committee makes Stephanie Goff, P.E., P.S., the only current female county-wide elected official in Greene County. Goff’s new title also makes her one of three female county engineers in the state.

“The vote was unanimous to appoint Stephanie Goff to the position of Greene County Engineer,” Jan Basham, central committee chair, said. “She is an asset to the county with her experience and skill set … [and] will serve Greene County well.”

Greene County Board of Commissioners appointed Goff as the acting county engineer mid-May to take long-time county engineer Bob Geyer’s spot when he retired. Geyer left office May 31 and Goff took over the next day.

The central committee’s vote July 11 makes it official.

Goff, of Fairborn, is a licensed professional engineer and professional surveyor in Ohio. She was senior engineer/project manager with the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office before she began working as chief deputy in the Greene County Engineer’s Office in May.

“I think she’s going to do a great job for Greene County,” Geyer said after her initial appointment.

Goff started her career with the Logan County Engineer’s Office. She left county government after 12 years and entered municipal government as city engineer for the City of Fairborn, then as village administrator for the Village of Jackson Center.

She received a BS in civil engineering — structural and construction from the University of Cincinnati in 1995 and an MBA from Wright State University in 2002. Goff is also past president and current board member of the Dayton Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and is a technical mentor for the student chapter of Engineers Without Borders at WSU.

Goff’s experience includes roadway, bridge, drainage, water/sewer, development and construction, in both urban and rural environments.

“I will continue to build on what Bob Geyer has done over his 22 years to maintain and improve Greene County’s infrastructure for the residents and drivers in Greene County with our awesome staff and crews,” Goff told the Gazette in an earlier interview.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_Goff-Unprocessed.jpg Submitted photo Greene County Republican Central Committee votes unanimously July 11 to appoint Stephanie Goff as county engineer. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_CentralCommittee.jpg Submitted photo Greene County Republican Central Committee votes unanimously July 11 to appoint Stephanie Goff as county engineer.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

