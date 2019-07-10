FCS preparing to welcome back students

The school supplies lists, divided by the specific buildings, is available by visiting https://bit.ly/32hdtcg.

FAIRBORN — Alice Cooper had it right when they sang “school’s out for summer” as Fairborn City Schools will soon welcome its students back to the classrooms.

The district posted its school supplies list and academic calendar July 9 for the 2019-2020 school year. Staff will return Monday, Aug. 19; students in first-through-12 grades will be welcomed Tuesday, Aug. 20, while kindergarten students will begin their academic careers Friday, Aug. 23.

Fairborn Primary School and Fairborn Intermediate School are released 45 minutes early every Friday; while Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School students are released 40 minutes early on Fridays.

The first quarter is 41 days and includes two four-day school weeks — the first week of September for Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2) and the last week of September for an in-service day slated for Monday, Sept. 23.

Parents can expect interim reports to be released Friday, Sept. 20 and parent-teacher conferences are slated for Thursday, Sept. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 3 for Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School students.

The second quarter will commence Friday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Dec. 20 for a total of 43 days. Students will be released early Thursday, Oct. 17 and will be granted a day off Friday, Oct. 18 for teacher record day.

Parent-teacher conferences for Fairborn Primary School and Fairborn Intermediate School students are slated for Thursday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Students will be granted another day off Friday, Nov. 1 for an in-service day. Interim reports for the second quarter will be released Friday, Nov. 22.

Thanksgiving break is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29.

An early release is slated for Friday, Dec. 20 — just in time for winter break from Monday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Jan. 3.

The third quarter will begin Monday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, March 12 for a total of 47 days. As it stands now, students will not report to their classrooms for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 20. Interim reports for the third quarter will be released Friday, Jan. 31. District-wide parent-teacher conferences are slated for Thursday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 11. Students will have a long weekend from Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 17; President’s Day will be recognized Monday, Feb. 17.

The fourth and final quarter will run Friday, March 13 through Thursday, May 28 for a total of 47 days. Students will be given a day off Friday, March 6 for an in-service day. They will be released early Thursday, March 12 followed by a three-day weekend as there is no school Friday, March 13 for teacher record day.

Spring break is slated for Friday, April 10 through Friday, April 17.

Students will have Memorial Day off Monday, May 25 and the school year will come to an end for students Thursday, May 28. The teachers last day is Friday, May 29.

Calamity make-up days are noted as May 29 and June 1-4, 2020.

The school supplies lists, divided by the specific buildings, is available by visiting https://bit.ly/32hdtcg.

File photo Fairborn students in first through 12 grades will return to school to begin the 2019-2020 academic year Tuesday, Aug. 20. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_fhslockdown1.jpg File photo Fairborn students in first through 12 grades will return to school to begin the 2019-2020 academic year Tuesday, Aug. 20.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

The school supplies lists, divided by the specific buildings, is available by visiting https://bit.ly/32hdtcg.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.