Get ready to toe-tap: Fairborn hosting 3rd Annual Bluegrass and Brews Festival

- The FORA will operate from noon to midnight Sunday through Saturday year-round.

- FORA cups must be thrown away before entering an establishment within the area that does not permit the cups.

- Participants are not permitted to be publicly intoxicated.

- FORA participants may not enter a liquor permit-holding establishment within the FORA with open containers of alcohol.

- Cups may only be purchased within establishments located inside the FORA boundaries.

- Beverages may only be poured and carried in designated FORA cups.

FAIRBORN — Three bands who play the sounds of Appalachia are expected to bring a taste of twang to the Fairborn community.

The 3rd Annual Bluegrass and Brews Festival will “pick” through the City of Fairborn 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 along Main Street.

Sugar Creek Bluegrass will perform 5-6:30 p.m.; Nightflyer is making a comeback from the inaugural Bluegrass and Brews Festival and will play from 7-8:30; Restless Leg String Band will return for the second year in a row 9-10:30 p.m.

Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson highlighted that Restless Leg String Band brings a lot of energy to the stage and that the group is like “modern day bluegrass.”

He noted that this year’s Bluegrass and Brews event will have an improved stage set-up that’s bigger, includes lights and has a higher sound quality. The same stage set-up was used during the Woofstock event in June and during the Fourth of July festivities. Anderson said the city was complimented on its stage set-up by the musicians who performed for those events. The first-ever Fairborn Battle of the Bands event, slated for Saturday, Aug. 13, will also use the same stage.

“The parks department secured those small details and it makes a difference,” Anderson said.

Eight-to-10 food trucks are also expected to make an appearance — including Underdog Mobile, Kleinfelders Hot and Brats, Southern Sisters, Waffles and More, EAT, Lilias Outside Cafe, Jubies Creamery, Buckeye Fudge Candy Trailer and Momma’s Boyz. Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard and Anderson both noted that the food trucks are a popular amenity during the event, while the local restaurants see a lot of business at the same time.

The 3rd Annual Bluegrass and Brews will be the first event held in the city that the FORA — Fairborn Outdoor Refreshment Area — will be in place. The FORA will allow attendees to carry their drinks using a specific cup within certain parameters of the downtown area without violating open container laws. The beer garden located at 5/3 Commons at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue will be open and treated as a bar with the same FORA rules in place. Attendees may grab a cold one from the beer garden and take it outside the area. However, they will not be permitted to re-enter the beer garden with a FORA cup.

“Of course it’s always nerve-wracking when trying something new,” Anderson said. “But I am confident that the police department and public safety will manage the FORA without an issue.”

Parking and entrance are free. Cost-free WiFi is provided downtown and family-friendly activities will also be included during the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

File photos The 3rd Annual Bluegrass and Brews is slated for 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 along Main Street in Fairborn. Pictured is previous performer Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_bgb2.jpg File photos The 3rd Annual Bluegrass and Brews is slated for 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 along Main Street in Fairborn. Pictured is previous performer Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass. Eight-to-10 food trucks are expected to line Main Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_bgb4.jpg Eight-to-10 food trucks are expected to line Main Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The event will include performances by bluegrass groups Sugar Creek Bluegrass, Nightflyer and Restless Leg String Band. Pictured is 2018 performer Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_bgb1.jpg The event will include performances by bluegrass groups Sugar Creek Bluegrass, Nightflyer and Restless Leg String Band. Pictured is 2018 performer Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass.

3rd Annual Bluegrass and Brews coming to Fairborn

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Fairborn Outdoor Refreshment Area rules: – Participants must be 21 and older. – Beverages may only be poured and carried in designated FORA cups. – Cups may only be purchased within establishments located inside the FORA boundaries. – FORA participants may not enter a liquor permit-holding establishment within the FORA with open containers of alcohol. – FORA cups are not permitted inside vehicles. – Participants are not permitted to be publicly intoxicated. – FORA cups must be thrown away before entering an establishment within the area that does not permit the cups. – The FORA will operate from noon to midnight Sunday through Saturday year-round.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.