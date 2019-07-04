6 bands to perform during Fourht of July celebrations

10 a.m. - Annual 4th of July parade (up Central Avenue past the reviewing stand and then down Main Street to Second Street)

FAIRBORN — Six bands are slated to entertain attendees of Fairborn’s annual Fourth of July festivities.

Four bands will take the stage during the Main Street Block Party 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Two more artists will perform during the celebration at Community Park prior to the fireworks on Thursday, July 4.

Nashville recording star David Wayne, will kick off the entertainment from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 with his classic country music renditions. He has opened shows for Little Texas, Georgette Jones, Leona Williams and Jan Howard.

Wayne will be followed by Rock It “88” from 6:20-7:20 p.m. who will be playing classic oldies from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Members include Chuck Beck, Brian Lampton, Mick Slone, Kelly Shewmaker and Roy Swanson.

The band Wild Mustangs will appear on stage from 7:40-8:40 p.m. The group is comprised of veteran entertainers from Springfield offering the best in country and a blend of oldies.

Capping the evening will be Rind — a five-piece original rock band based out of Dayton. The group has toured the tri-state extensively, won first place “Best Live Act” in the Dayton Underground Series and have produced two albums. The band includes Matt Terry and Matt Zalar along with Jim, Kyle and Michael Andes.

Preceding the fireworks at Community Park on Thursday, July 4, the band Hey There Morgan will take the stage from 5:30-7 p.m. The four-piece group offers songs from Prince, Bruno Mars, the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Toto.

The events headliner — Full Frontal — will appear from 7:30-10 p.m. Full Frontal is a party cover band playing rock, hip hop and pop from bands such as Sublime, Bruno Mars, Prince and Maroon 5.

The bands slated to perform Thursday, July 4 will be entertaining among a number of food options, inflatable amusement rides and more. The largest fireworks display in the event’s history will immediately follow the Full Frontal performance.

