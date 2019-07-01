Blood drive planned July 11 in Fairborn

- Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent with a form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations).

FAIRBORN – Individuals can show their commitment to helping save lives by supporting the City of Fairborn community blood drive slated for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave.

The summer travel season is a challenging time to maintain the area blood supply. CBC encourages donors to keep appointments to donate or reschedule as soon as they are able. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Individuals who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win the YETI Adventure Package — the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

Those who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler in addition to 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC July 1 through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three t-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign and donors are challenged to collect all three.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent with a form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (or more depending on height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org; find links to CBC social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

