FEMA office to open in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A Disaster Recovery Center will open Wednesday, June 26 in Beavercreek to help renters, homeowners and businesses in Ohio affected by the tornadoes, storms and flooding of May 27 – 29, 2019.

It will be located at Shaw Elementary School, 3560 Kemp Road, in Beavercreek. It will be open Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the Disaster Recovery Center, representatives from FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, Ohio Emergency Management Agency and other Ohio agencies are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Before visiting a recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

Using the FEMA App; or

Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print, etc.) may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

Ten Ohio counties have been approved for individual assistance including Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry and Pickaway counties. Additional recovery centers will be opening to support survivors in many of these counties.