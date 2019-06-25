Fire claims the life of woman, dog

FAIRBORN — A house fire has claimed the life of a Fairborn woman and her dog.

The Fairborn Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the home located on North Haven Drive near Marchmont Drive, according to our news partners at WDTN. The news station reported that when crews arrived, smoke and fire were rolling from the side and roof of the structure. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, WDTN said, although crews told the news station that the fire appears to have started in the bedroom.

WDTN reported that Fairborn firefighters worked to knock down the fire in order to enter the house and rescue the woman inside. However, WDTN said the woman died after being found. WDTN also reported that crews did not observe audible fire alarms when they arrived to the scene. The woman and dog were the only individuals who lived inside the home, according to WDTN.

“Crews did a phenomenal job of isolating it to the bravo side of the structure and we were able to fight the fire enough to get in and do a good primary search,” Fairborn Fire Department Chief Dave Reichert said. “That’s where we located the victim.”

