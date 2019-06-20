Treasurer offers tax bill tips for storm victims

XENIA — Approximately 34,000 real estate tax bills for Greene County property owners will be mailed this week, with payment being due on or before Friday, July 19.

Bills are for the second half of 2018, payable 2019.

“Due to the recent tornadoes in our area, we understand that for some residents, receiving their statements by mail may be a challenge for them,” said Greene County Treasurer Kraig Hagler.

The Beavercreek Post Office recently announced that mail has been placed on hold for pickup for those unable to receive delivery. Additionally, post office boxes are available to rent and temporary or permanent change of address requests are available.

In order to ensure that tax bills are received and processed correctly, Hagler offers additional tips:

— Residents can check the auditor’s website at www.co.greene.oh.us under Property Search to view the current mailing address. In order to update the address, requests need to be submitted in writing using the Mailing Address Change Form that can be found on the website or by emailing the request to Treasurer@co.greene.oh.us.

— If bills are not received, residents can call the treasurer’s office at 937-562-5018 and request that a copy of a bill is mailed or emailed.

— Include the property address and parcel number on all payments.

— In addition to bringing payments directly into the office or mailing them, online payments can be made at www.co.greene.oh.us (fees apply). A locked drop box is also conveniently located outside the treasurer’s office at 15 Greene Street.

The Ohio Revised Code requires that payments that are not postmarked or received on or before the due date are subject to penalties.

“We understand that victims of the tornadoes have many things on their minds. We want to make it as easy as possible for them to receive and pay their property taxes,” Hagler said.