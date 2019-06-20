Posted on by

Cat of the week: Raylee


Photo courtesy GCAC Raylee is a female brown mackerel domestic short-haired cat. She’s been spayed and vet-checked. This pretty girl is ready for adoption.

XENIA — Cat and dog adoptions are half-off now until Wednesday, June 26, which includes spay or neuter, first set of vaccines, worming, and microchip.

It’s also National Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month!

GCAC is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Regular addoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Regular adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

