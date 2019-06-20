Posted on by

Dog of the week: Devo


Photo courtesy GCAC Devo is a male brindle white pit bull, approximately 1 or 2 years old. He’s been neutered and vet checked. All he needs now is a new home. Visit him at Greene County Animal Care & Control to see if he’s the right fit for you!

Photo courtesy GCAC Devo is a male brindle white pit bull, approximately 1 or 2 years old. He’s been neutered and vet checked. All he needs now is a new home. Visit him at Greene County Animal Care & Control to see if he’s the right fit for you!


XENIA — Dog and cat adoptions are half-off now until Wednesday, June 26, which includes spay or neuter, first set of vaccines, worming, and microchip.

Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Devo is a male brindle white pit bull, approximately 1 or 2 years old. He’s been neutered and vet checked. All he needs now is a new home. Visit him at Greene County Animal Care & Control to see if he’s the right fit for you!
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_Devo.jpgPhoto courtesy GCAC Devo is a male brindle white pit bull, approximately 1 or 2 years old. He’s been neutered and vet checked. All he needs now is a new home. Visit him at Greene County Animal Care & Control to see if he’s the right fit for you!