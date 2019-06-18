EPA meeting set for Fairborn biosolids storage ponds

FAIRBORN — Ohio EPA will hold a public meeting to discuss an application from Dovetail Energy LLC for a permit-to-install two bisolids storage ponds at its facility in Fairborn.

An information session will begin 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Wright State University Student Union Apollo Room, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. The hearing will follow to provide an opportunity for public comments on the permit application.

The company is proposing to add two biosolids storage ponds at its 1146 Herr Road facility. If the permit is approved, the ponds would be constructed to store up to 32 million gallons of biosolids that have been treated by the facility’s anaerobic digestion process. The material would be stored in the lagoons until it could be land applied on Ohio EPA-approved agricultural fields.

The facility treats biosolids from municipal watewater treatment plants, hog manure and food wastes. Electricity is produced by the digestion process.

Ohio EPA will accept written comments on the permit application through Wednesday, July 3. Anyone may submit comments or request to be on the mailing list for information by writing to: Ohio, EPA-DSW, Permits Processing Unit, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049 or email epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov.