Jimmie Allen, Riley Green to perform at Greene County Fair

XENIA — Country music artists Jimmie Allen and Riley Green will take the stage 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Greene County Fair.

Tickets are on sale now at www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com.

Tickets are $30 (includes fair admission) for Reserved Track Seats and $25 (includes fair admission) for Grandstand Seats.

There is a $3 service fee on all concert tickets. Tickets are non-refundable; rain or shine.

Children 3 and under do not need a ticket, but must sit on the lap of a paid ticket holder. If a child takes a seat, a ticket must be purchased. Ticket-holders should also know that there may be people standing during the concert.

Allen, a native of southern Delaware, moved to Nashville, Tenn in 2007.

In 2017, his song “Blue Jean Baby” became a hit, making its way up Spotify’s United States Viral 50 chart. He released his debut single — “Best Shot” — in February 2018. It reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

His first full-length album includes songs “American Heartbreaker,” “Make Me Want To,” “Wait for It” and “High Life,” as well as tracks like “Boy Gets a Truck” and “Love Me Like You Do.”

Allen will be joined on stage by Green — a native of Jacksonville, Ala. His hits include “There Was This Girl” and “In Love By Now.” His latest music video is called “Bury Me In Dixie.”

The Greene County Fair will be held Sunday, July 28 to Saturday, Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia.

