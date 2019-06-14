FCS, library offering free lunches

FAIRBORN — The Summer Reading Club 2019 is marking its third year that the Fairborn Community Library will serve as a free lunch location where food can be picked up.

The program is sponsored by the Fairborn School District Nutrition Department and supported by the USDA. The USDA’s Summer Food Program provides kids and teens in low-income areas free meals when school is out.

More than 150 children and teens received free meals through the program last year, according to the library.

A SNAP-Ed representative from the Ohio State University Extension Office last year attended the free lunches. She presented the attendees with a lesson, craft and activity about different nutrition topics.

Children’s librarian Caitlin Wichterman recognizes the value of the program, especially during the summer.

“Our summer programming encourages children to read even though they’re not in school. Research has shown that reading over the summer helps sustain the knowledge students learned during the previous academic year” she said. “However, it’s difficult to maintain focus and retain information on an empty stomach. With the Summer Food Program, children can get the nutrition they need as well as the exciting programs and materials they expect from the library.”

Other free lunch locations in Fairborn include Baker Middle School, Landmark Apartments, Wright Park, Garland Apartments and Central Park.