Woofstock invites local dogs to Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Local dogs and their humans are invited to downtown 4-10 p.m. Fairborn Friday, June 14 for Woofstock — a dog-friendly event that will feature local musicians, a dog costume contest, food trucks, a movie showing and beer garden.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Fairborn’s dog park, the Wag Pad, located at 229 Sandhill Road within Sandhill Park.

Southbound and Summer Highway are scheduled to perform during the event. The dog costume contest will take place in-between performances. Event officials are encouraging costume contest participants to dress their dogs up in sixties-themed attire.

Downtown will go even more to the dogs when the movie “Beethoven” is shown at dusk.

Dogs visiting downtown Fairborn must be on a non-retractable leash, be up-to-date on their vaccinations and owners are asked to bring baggies so they may clean-up after their pooches. Fairborn Parks Superintendent Alicia Eckhart said the event will feature colored tags owners can place on their dogs indicating whether or not their furry friends can be approached and petted, approached with caution or not approached at all.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

