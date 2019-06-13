Dog of the week: Flash

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

GCAC photo The star dog of the week is Flash: a black and brown rottweiler mix. He’s about a year old and has been neutered and vet-checked. Flash is ready for adoption and is accepting visitors at Greene County Animal Care & Control. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_Flash.jpg GCAC photo The star dog of the week is Flash: a black and brown rottweiler mix. He’s about a year old and has been neutered and vet-checked. Flash is ready for adoption and is accepting visitors at Greene County Animal Care & Control.