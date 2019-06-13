Bellbrook Mayor resigns post

BELLBROOK — At Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Mayor Robert Baird announced his resignation. Mayor Baird will be moving outside of the City limits and based on City Charter, unable to continue to serve in the position of Mayor as a result. Mayor Baird has served the City of Bellbrook for the past 15 and a half years. He served for 8 years on City Council from 2004 until 2011 and then was elected Mayor in 2012.

“I would like to thank the residents of the City of Bellbrook for giving me the opportunity to serve the community for over 15 years. I have immensely enjoyed serving as Mayor, and working with the residents, City Council and City of Bellbrook staff.”

A celebration in honor of Mayor Baird’s service to the community will be held and details will be forthcoming.

From the entire staff of the City of Bellbrook, we wish Mayor Baird all the best and thank him for his incredible contributions to the community.

Deputy Mayor Mike Schweller will serve as Mayor until the end of the year when a new Mayor will be elected during the November election.

Baird’s move out of city prompts resignation