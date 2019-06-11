Flag retirement ceremony set for Flag Day

XENIA — A flag retirement ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road.

Everyone is invited to bring their old and worn flags to be respectfully retired and properly disposed of at the Flag Day event.

This year marks the fourth year for the program. About 100 flags were retired the first year and 1,800 flags were retired last year, according to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

“It’s a very patriotic opportunity for people to come out and participate in this emotional program,” Fischer said.

Veterans organizations will participate in the program along with local scout troops and other community stakeholders. Veterans who are in attendance will be recognized.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Others who have assisted in forming this program include: the late Randy Arnett, Greene County Agriculture Society, Moorman’s Towing, Maine’s Towing, Kirk Anderson, Murphy’s Autocare, Doug Cope, City of Xenia Fire Division, Xenia Township Fire Department and Greene County Veterans’ Services.

Flags can also be dropped off before (or after) the event at: Greene County Sheriff’s Office — 120 E. Main St., Xenia; Moorman’s Towing & Body Shop — 395 S. Miami Ave., Xenia; Greene County Veterans’ Services — 571 Ledbetter Road, Xenia; and Murphy’s Autocare — 3815 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek.

“Just drop them off and we will take care of them,” Fischer said.

File photo Community members brought worn and tattered flags to the Greene County Fairgrounds June 14, 2018, Flag Day, for a retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the fairgrounds. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/06/web1_Burning2.jpg File photo Community members brought worn and tattered flags to the Greene County Fairgrounds June 14, 2018, Flag Day, for a retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the fairgrounds.