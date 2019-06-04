CBC to host YS blood drive

YELLOW SPRINGS – The Village of Yellow Springs will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 when the Community Blood Center Bloodmobile parks at the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC through Nov. 2 will automatically be entered in the grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI Adventure Package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The campaign features the “Courage, Commitment and Compassion” t-shirt designs and donors are challenged to collect all three. The “My Courage Defines Me” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through June. 29.

New platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide photo identification that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent with the form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (or more depending height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can also get answers on how to make a first donation, organize a blood drive or bring the CBC’s education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.