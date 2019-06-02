Red Cross providing relief in communities Sunday

DAYTON — The American Red Cross is in impacted communities today, Sunday, providing food and disaster relief supplies in the Miami Valley.

The Red Cross has utilized nearly 300 workers on the ground providing critical relief, a release said. There are currently four Red Cross shelters opened and have provided nearly 600 overnight stays to more than 130 people since Monday night and more than 8,500 meals and snacks have been served.

Anyone affected by the storms is welcome for a safe place to stay or to visit a Red Cross shelter for a meal, water, information on assistance available or to talk to a Red Cross representative. Red Cross Health Service workers and professional crisis counselors are available to help those affected by the storms. These shelters also have cell phone charging capability and wi-fi hot spot to aid in communication.

American Red Cross Shelters are open at:

• Morton Middle School, 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia

• Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 N. James H. McGee, Dayton

• First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigert Rd, Beavercreek

• Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1510 W. Third St., Dayton

Again today, the Red Cross will be distributing cleaning and relief supplies in those areas where residents are able to safely return to their homes to begin working on their recovery. Red Cross will disseminate them in the impacted areas based on damage assessment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in West Milton, Trotwood, Brookville, Harrison Township, Riverside and Beavercreek. Supplies can also be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at:

• Meijer, 9200 North Main Street, Englewood

• US Bank, 2350 North Gettysburg Ave., Dayton

Also, at this site a Red Mobile Communications Unit will be available with wireless service available for people to contact to family, friends, insurance companies or others and register with the Red Cross Safe & Well site which aids in reunification of loved ones.

“In addition to the sheltering and feeding support the Red Cross is out in the neighborhoods distributing food utilizing our emergency response vehicles and distributing emergency relief supplies. We are grateful for our partnerships which are allowing us to extend our services farther in the impacted communities,” said Stephanie Byrd, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Cincinnati Dayton Region.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately, the release said. You can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief.

“Financial donations can be quickly accessed and put to use right away and allow us to be flexible in the help we deliver and ensure that we can provide what people need most. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small,” Red Cross officials said.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.