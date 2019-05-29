Residents experience damage from storms

This photo was sent in by David and Jeanne Mills on Harris Lane in Xenia.

Photo courtesy Vicki Sheets

Siding was ripped from the garage at the home of Mike and Vicki Sheets.

Photo courtesy Vicki Sheets

This vehicle belonging to Mike and Vicki Sheets in Beavercreek was heavily damaged.

Photo courtesy Vicki Sheets

This street in Beavercreek was blocked by tree debris.

Photo courtesy Vicki Sheets

This tree belonging to the Sheets family was split in half.

Photos courtesy of Melissa Miller

Hail in Fairborn during the late May 27 storms.

Photos courtesy of Melissa Miller

Hail in Fairborn during the late May 27 storms.