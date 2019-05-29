XENIA — JoAnn B. Stephens, age 86, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Xenia Health and Rehab. She was born June 16, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Helen (Stiffler) and William Lister. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Gale Stephens; children: Michael Stephens, Evelyn “Jean” Tull and Vickie Stephens; grandsons: David Stephens and Jason Scott, brothers: William and Russell Lister; daughter-in-law: Patricia Simpson Stephens; and sons-in-law: Neil Hussey and John Carlson.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie Hussey; Billy Stephens; Sandy Carlson and Patty (Dewaine) Holley; 18 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren with another one expected shortly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She had been an inspector at Vernay Laboratories and a member of the Old Timers Association. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, camping and traveling with her Aunt Kate Stiffler. She was an wonderful mother to her children as well as all their friends.

A celebration of her life will be held 11 AM Friday at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH with burial in North Cemetery, Cedarville. Friends may call 10 AM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home.

