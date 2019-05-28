Boil advisory issued for GCSE customers in certain areas

GREENE COUNTY — Due to severe weather damages, Greene County Sanitary Engineering (GCSE) issued a boil advisory and water curtailment request for customers located in the Swigart, Clyo, Kitridge Road and Saville Estates areas 10 a.m. May 28 until further notice.

These areas are serviced by the City of Dayton and Montgomery County. None of Greene County facilities are affected.

GCSE advises its customers in these areas to boil water for at least one minute before consuming and to try to curtail water use during this event. No other GCSE customers are currently affected.

Look for updates on the situation across the coming hours and forward any questions, comments or concerns to 937-562-7450.