Cochran on trial for attempted murder

FAIRBORN — A jury trial began May 20 for Dustin Cochran, 24, accused of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

The alleged crimes took place between Aug. 25-Aug. 29, 2018 in Fairborn, according to opening arguments during the trial in Greene County Common Pleas Court under Judge Michael Buckwalter.

Greene County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bill Morrison alleged that the victim had returned home from work when she was accused by Cochran of infidelity and was punched in the face. According to Morrison’s argument, two children were present.

Morrison said the victim did not return to work due to her injuries and was beaten until the evening on Aug. 29, when the victim ran from her home to a family member’s home nearby. The opening argument indicated that from Aug. 25 through Aug. 29. 2019, the victim had a gun put into her mouth, against her chest and was shot at twice in front of children.

On the evening when the victim ran to a family member’s home, according to Morrison, two other males ran back toward the victim’s home and saw Cochran inside with a gun as well as children. The Fairborn Police Department responded to the scene and attempted to get Cochran outside of the home, resulting in the Regional Emergency Response Team deploying into action.

According to the opening argument, Cochran exited the residence approximately two and a half hours later, when he was taken into custody.

According to Defense Attorney Griff Nowicki, Cochran was staying and visiting the home during the period of Aug. 25 through Aug. 29, 2018 and was not living with the victim. Nowicki also highlighted that the victim had a friend she would leave with on her own free will and said the victim would leave the children with Cochran and didn’t believe the children would be harmed.

Nowicki challenged the credibility of the witnesses during opening arguments and asked members of the jury to consider whether or not the story matches the evidence, if the stories told by witnesses are consistent and if they are consistent with each other. He said each witness has different versions of what happened the evening of Aug. 29, 2018 and that it was hard to believe the stories as they are “all over the place.”

Nowicki also indicated that while Cochran is being accused of using a gun against the victim, there is no DNA evidence on the weapon. He added that Cochran is also being accused of firing the weapon but said in opening arguments that according to the trajectory of the weapon and bullets that there is no evidence of such taking place.

The trial is set to continue Tuesday, May 21.

Defendant Dustin Cochran and Defense Attorney Griff Nowicki listen during testimony. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_cochran1.jpg Defendant Dustin Cochran and Defense Attorney Griff Nowicki listen during testimony. Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Greene County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bill Morrison presents opening arguments. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_cochran2.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Greene County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bill Morrison presents opening arguments.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.