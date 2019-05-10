Signing for employment, enlistment, enrollment

XENIA — Greene County Career Center seniors signed with employers, colleges, and branches of the military May 7.

During the school’s first-ever signing day, five students were recognized with college scholarships, six shook hands with military recruiters and more than 20 sat alongside their future employers. These students represent some of the paths the Class of 2019 will take next year.

“As we all know, students have a variety of options for their secondary education experience … by choosing to attend Greene County Career Center, students have broadened their options for their post-secondary experience,” Pamela Downing, GCCC director of secondary education, said to a cafeteria full of students, staff and families. “Career technical education allows students to leave with both a diploma and industry recognized credentials. Additionally, students are college ready through the multitude of course offerings available at Greene County Career Center.”

According to Downing, the average student debt in Ohio is $30,000, with college debt in the nation mounting to $1.5 trillion. One in four Americans is in debt from college, she said, while the U.S. has 7.6 million unfilled jobs with only 6.5 million people looking for work, according to statistics released in January by the Department of Labor.

“The skills shortage is approaching epidemic proportions. Career technical educators and Greene County Career Center is purposefully working to alleviate this skills gap,” she continued. “This room is filled with career and college ready men and women who will soon positively impact the local economy.”

During the ceremony, seniors signed with recruiters from the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps and employers including Jamie’s Tires, Voss Toyota, Fluid Quip, Woolpert and more. Students received scholarships from colleges including Wilmington College, Urbana University and Wright State University. Additionally, 16 electrical wiring students plan to work on the new GCCC facility, which is set to open in 2020.

“You are headed to a bright and beautiful future,” Joshua Tovey, Southwest regional liaison for Lt. Governor Jon Husted, told the graduates. “Getting an education at one of Ohio’s career and technical education centers is a great pathway to success. The education that you received and the skills you have learned will be invaluable as you enter the workforce. Schools like the Greene County Career Center are models for cutting edge career technical education and we are fortunate to have them in our state.”

All students will be recognized during the Senior Recognition Ceremony 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Career Center Salutatorian Anjali Edwards commits to Wright State University, where she received a full tuition scholarship and will study neuroscience, at GCCC’s first signing day May 7. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Signing1.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Career Center Salutatorian Anjali Edwards commits to Wright State University, where she received a full tuition scholarship and will study neuroscience, at GCCC’s first signing day May 7. Matthew Flanagan, pictured with digital media instructors Rick Mack and Joe Bargdill, is a candidate for an internship at Woolpert. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Signing2.jpg Matthew Flanagan, pictured with digital media instructors Rick Mack and Joe Bargdill, is a candidate for an internship at Woolpert. Ethan Cahall, who will serve with the U.S. Marine Corps, shakes hands with Sergeant Connors as welding instructor Mike Thompson looks on. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_MilitarySigning2.jpg Ethan Cahall, who will serve with the U.S. Marine Corps, shakes hands with Sergeant Connors as welding instructor Mike Thompson looks on.

GCCC seniors ready for next step