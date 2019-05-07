Voters pass 2 charter amendments, fail 1

FAIRBORN — Fairborn voters passed two charter amendments and failed one according to unofficial election results during the May 7 special election.

The first charter amendment asked whether or not citizens wished to modify the mayor’s term from two years to four years. It also asked whether citizens wished to modify consecutive terms for council and mayor in order to serve a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms in each office before taking a required two-year break.

The amendment passed by more than 55 percent while more than 44 percent of voters were not in favor.

The second charter amendment would have revised Section 2.12 to add the phrase “any other reason consistent with the Ohio Revised Code” concerning reasons Fairborn City Council may recess into executive session. It additionally asked if a revision should be made to Section 2.15 in order to remove language that would repeal emergency ordinances 180 days after adoption.

The amendment failed by more than 50 percent while more than 49 percent of voters were in favor. According to unofficial election results, the levy failed by 10 votes.

The final charter amendment asked if citizens would support reducing the amount of signatures a candidate must collect on their nominating petition. Candidates formerly had to collect 100 signatures. However, now that the charter amendment has passed, candidates have to collect 50 signatures.

It also modified the amount of time a candidate has to file a nomination petition with the Greene County Board of Elections. Before the charter amendment passed, candidates had no less than 60 days prior to the regular municipal election. Now that the charter amendment has passed, candidates have no less than 90 days before the regular municipal election to submit their nomination petition.

The amendment was passed by more than 52 percent while more than 47 percent of voters were not in favor.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

