Cat of the week: Daenerys

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Daenerys is a female brown mackerel and white domestic short-haired cat. She’s about 1-2 years old. Daenerys is available for adoption and can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Daenerys-1-1.jpg Photo courtesy GCAC Daenerys is a female brown mackerel and white domestic short-haired cat. She’s about 1-2 years old. Daenerys is available for adoption and can be visited at Greene County Animal Care & Control.