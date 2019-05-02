YSAC to feature ‘Four Young Artists’

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council will present “Four Young Artists” — to showcase the work of four young Yellow Springs artists — from Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, June 16. The reception is slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the gallery, 100 Corry St. in the village.

Featured artists include Jenna Brunk, Onica Garrett, Tony Powers and Dylan Sage.

Jenna Brunk

Brunk is a fine artist, graphic designer and photographer hailing from Dayton, Ohio. Upon graduating from the Modern College of Design, she relocated to Louisville, Kentucky where she designs for brands such as Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve. Jenna’s graphic design experience is reflected in her artwork, where she creates bright and bold illustrations that are akin to vector graphics. Moving forward, Jenna sees herself living in various cities around the nation to submerse herself in the art and culture that is unique to each place.

Onica Elizabeth Garrett

Garrett, a self-taught local artist, was born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in the Greater Dayton Area. Onica began developing her craft at a very young age and produced detailed artwork which ranged from illustrations to sculptures.

Garrett graduated high school with honors and after some college, decided to take a hands-on approach to her calling. By moving to Yellow Springs a few years ago, she aimed to know more of her family and to become part of a town famed for it’s creative community. Today, she has more than nine years of experience with creating hand painted advertising for businesses, one-of-a-kind murals for residents and custom paintings for collectors. Garrett currently has a strong drive to use LED’s, 3D crafts and outdoor space to stun the viewer and leave them with a sense of wonder.

Anthony Powers

Powers is a “first-time human, Ohio native and eight-year transplant to the village of Yellow Springs. His artistic genome is a crossbreed of contemporary Midwestern method and the psychedelic naive; his quest as an artist is to synthesize the existential, perceptual and emotive worlds in search of images that motivate a more holistic dialogue with the human soul.”

In addition to painting, Powers is a musician, composer and songwriter. He performs in gin-soaked angels, as well as the Chronicles of Greasonite. He writes poetry and prose, and is currently collaborating on a graphic novel. In his upcoming solo album “Solar-Powered Human” he plays ten different instruments including ukulele, acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums, auxiliary percussion, sitar and keyboards. He also is an avid fire dancer.

Dylan Sage

Sage is a mixed media artist based out of Yellow Springs, Ohio. He works primarily as an acrylic painter, but most of his background is in sculpture. His overall style is dedicated to representing some of the more subtle commentaries on society through abstract pop art, placing mundane everyday objects over top of a powerfully colorful gradient. His style allows the viewer to make their own interpretations.

Four young artists, four different styles of art. The reception will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the YSAC Community Gallery 111 Corry St., Yellow Springs.