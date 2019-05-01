FFD to swear in new assistant chief

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is announcing the hiring of Ryan Williams, an 18-year veteran of the Beavercreek Township Fire Department, as the new assistant fire chief of the Fairborn Fire Department.

Williams began his career as a firefighter/paramedic with the Mad River Township Fire/EMS in 1998. He was hired by Beavercreek Township Fire Department in 2000, where he worked his way up through the ranks promoting to lieutenant, and currently as a captain and shift commander.

In addition to his work with Beavercreek Township Fire Department, Williams is an operations chief with the Ohio Region 3 Rescue Strike Team, an adjunct instructor with the Wright State University – National Center for Medical Readiness, and an instructor with Fire Rescue Instructor Group.

His fire service background includes extensive knowledge and expertise in fire and EMS safety, as well as technical rescue in rope, vehicle, confined space, trench, collapse, water, ice and missing persons. Williams is also a certified incident safety officer, certified health and safety officer, EMS instructor, fire instructor/live fire instructor and fire safety instructor.

“Ryan will be an excellent addition to the City of Fairborn Fire Department. He comes with a great deal of education and experience that will help take the Fairborn Fire Department to the next level,” said Fairborn Fire Chief Dave Reichert. “We are excited about the future of the Fairborn Fire Department with the addition of Ryan to our family.”

Williams is a Fairborn native. He lives with his family in the city. They are very active within their local church and Fairborn City Schools. Williams will be sworn in 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 13 in Council Chambers at the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave.