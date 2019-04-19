Man indicted, trial set in police shooting incident

XENIA — A June trial has been set for the man who allegedly shot a Fairborn police officer earlier this month.

Luke D. Easterday, 18, is accused of shooting Fairborn Police Sergeant Bill Titley in the arm April 2 as Titley responded to a shots-fired incident.

Fairborn Police Department said Titley, a 21-year veteran of the department, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released and is recovering.

Easterday was indicted by a grand jury April 12 for attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, and three counts of felonious assault, one of which carries a mandatory prison term. The attempted aggravated murder charge also requires mandatory imprisonment upon conviction.

Easterday is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He has a pre-trial hearing set for Tuesday, May 7; final pre-trial hearing, Thursday, June 6; jury trial, Monday, June 24. Court records indicate Judge Michael A. Buckwalter is handling the case and Attorney William O. Cass Jr. is representing the defendant.

According to a City of Fairborn release, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. April 2 inside the Fairborn Apartments complex. During the investigation, officers spoke with potential victims who made the call and developed identifying suspect information concerning Easterday. Officers then responded to the 200 block of Archer Drive, the last known address for Easterday, when Easterday allegedly fired a single round from an upstairs window, hitting Titley, and retreated back into the facility.

Police said Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT) members then deployed chemical munitions into the residence after numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Easterday. After no response, they entered the residence, found Easterday inside and took him into custody. The release said a firearm was located at the scene and that no officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

