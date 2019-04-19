Trial for Xenia woman accused in stabbing death begins Monday

XENIA — The jury trial for a Xenia woman accused of murder begins Monday, April 22 in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Tova Wallace-Lee, 21, was indicted after allegedly stabbing Tre’Ana Tarver, 19, during an altercation Nov. 3, 2018.

According to a Xenia Police Division release, officers were called to a fight in the 200 block of East Church St. around 11:15 p.m. where they found Tarver lying in the backyard of the residence with a stab wound to the chest. Tarver was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital by Xenia Fire Division where she died as a result of her injuries, the release said.

Wallace-Lee was charged with murder, punishable by imprisonment for an indefinite term of 15 years to life, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

She’s currently being held in the Greene County Jail on $1,000,000 bond with no 10 percent specification, per Judge Michael A. Buckwalter.

Court documents indicate Attorney Kirsten Knight will represent Wallace-Lee.

Both courts are scheduled for trials Monday, which means more than 100 juror prospects are expected to appear at the courthouse 8:30 a.m. for jury selection.

Wallace-Lee https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_Wallace-Lee.jpg Wallace-Lee