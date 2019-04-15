Earth Day clean-up scheduled at local park

FAIRBORN — Fairborn citizens are invited to do their part to honor Mother Earth and tidy up the community in celebration of Earth Day with a clean-up of Osborn Park.

The clean-up, in collaboration with the environmental branch of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 22 at Osborn Park, 51 Erie St. Community members are invited to join-in the clean-up efforts by simply showing up to the location and lending a helping hand.

Garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

A flyer describing the event emphasized that litter found in parks and roadways can be harmful — and in some cases deadly — to local wildlife, particularly for aquatic animals.

“When litter enters a storm drain, it eventually finds its way into rivers and oceans,” the flyer said. “This litter can cause death and injury to marine species if swallowed or entangled. Keeping our parks and road sides clear of litter keeps our storm drains clear, reducing the threat to marine environments.”

