March 18

Tobby S. Stevenson, 61 Drake Ave. Dayton, guilty assault, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Community control up to 2 years, banned from Mr. Hipp’s for 2 years.

Joshua M. Newman, 630 West Rd. Martinsville, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Banned from all Walmart stores for 2 years.

Mark A. White, 1259 Holly Avenue, Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 175 suspended. Banned from Walmart stores.

Joseph W. Linkou, 23 Lindway Drive, Fairborn, guilty child endangering, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Community Control for up to two years. Continue with alcohol/drug counseling.

Adam M. Gillem, 596 Lindsey Road, Sidney, guilty violating a temporary protection order, $265 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended. Community Control for up to two years. Compliance with civil protection order.

Martasiah D. Gray, 5300 Gardendale Ave. Dayton, (A) guilty disorderly conduct, (C) obstructing official business, fines $415, 30 days on Count A with two suspended concurrent with count C 90 days with 88 suspended. Supervised community control up to two years, terminate protection order.

Latasha N. Evans, 312 Archer Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, fines $490, 180 days, 177 suspended. Community Control for up to two years. Complete driver intervention program.

Elise J. Vansant, 1226 Freedom Point, Beavercreek, guilty unauthorized use of property, fines $265, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. No restitution order.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

