WSU highights Sexual Assault Awarness Week

FAIRBORN — Wright State University will celebrate survivors of sexual assault by hosting events that raise awareness and encourage discussion from April 1 through Thursday, April 4.

Sexual Assault Awareness Week events range from a book club discussion to art displays to a pub takeover.

On April 1, a display opened called “What You Were Wearing” and highlighted that sexual assault can occur regardless of what someone was wearing. It will be displayed in the Pathfinder Lounge in the Student Union all week.

Students can watch from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 a free screening of the documentary “I am Evidence,” an investigation into the way sexual assault cases are handled by police departments across the United States. The documentary will be shown in Discovery Room A in the Student Union.

Wright State will host a Sex Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 in the Quad Square. Students can get information about safe sex, discuss testing for STDs and play games.

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 441 Dunbar Library, a book club discussion will take place about “Dear Sister: Letters from survivors of sexual violence.” Free copies are available through the Dunbar Library or in 022 Student Union.

Sexual Assault Awareness Week will conclude on Thursday, April 4, with Take Back the Night and Take Back the Pub. Take Back the Night begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Student Union. Participants will march to bring awareness of sexual assault on campus, as well as go to the Medical Sciences Amphitheater for a keynote speaker, survivor speak-out and performances.

Take Back the Pub will follow from 8 to 11 p.m. at W.O. Wright’s Pub, 3979 Colonel Glen Highway. The pub will offer a special blue drink, as well as games and free things for participants.

“Sexual Assault Awareness Week is important as it will bring to light issues surrounding sexual assault that need to be addressed and changed within our communities,” said Corrie Pleska, survivor advocate and case manager at Wright State. “We need to bust up some myths and set the record straight on a lot of issues surrounding sexual assault.”