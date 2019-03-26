Sewing together

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Miami Valley Quilting Guild offers a sew in at the Fairborn Senior Center beginning 11 a.m. every Monday in the great room.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Miami Valley Quilting Guild offers a sew in at the Fairborn Senior Center beginning 11 a.m. every Monday in the great room.

The Fairborn Senior Center also hosts a lunch get-together 11:30 a.m. Mondays.

Attendees bring their own supplies, find a spot at the table and sew their way into participation.