Sewing together

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Miami Valley Quilting Guild offers a sew in at the Fairborn Senior Center beginning 11 a.m. every Monday in the great room.

The Fairborn Senior Center also hosts a lunch get-together 11:30 a.m. Mondays.


Attendees bring their own supplies, find a spot at the table and sew their way into participation.


