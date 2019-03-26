Alzheimer’s Association hosting forum

XENIA — Greene County residents are invited to take part in a community forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second Street.

The free event, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter, will include dinner.

Lorna Chouinard, vice president of programs and operation for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said the forum provides an opportunity for Greene County residents of all ages to learn about the disease, to find out about available educational and support resources and to share their experience with the disease. The event allows Alzheimer’s Association staff to listen to the needs in the community so the agency can enhance their support of families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.

“We understand the importance of early diagnosis, care and support and sharing information in our local communities,” Chouinard said. “Working with the Greene County Council on Aging, this forum will provide knowledge, support, and an opportunity for all constituents to share the needs of the Greene County community. We are hosting these forums with partners across our region so we can all come together to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

According to an Alzheimer’s Association release, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive and fatal brain disease that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. In the United States, 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease and in the Miami Valley, 30,000 individuals live with the disease. Individuals needing immediate support can call the Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

To register for the community forum, interested persons can go to alz.org/Dayton or call 937-610-7011.