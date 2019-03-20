Greene County loves its pets

XENIA — You filled our Facebook pages with photos of your pets on National Love Your Pet Day. So we’re hosting a Cutest Pet Contest!

Vote for your favorite, cutest pet by visiting us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/XeniaGazette/ or www.facebook.com/FairbornDailyHerald/ . Our pet contest will be pinned to the top. Vote by “Liking/Loving” your favorite photo. Voting is open now until noon Friday, April 5.

Or, circle your favorite pet in today’s print edition of the Xenia Daily Gazette or Fairborn Daily Herald and drop it off in person or mail it to 1836 W. Park Square, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Must be dropped off or post-marked by Friday, April 5.

The winning pet will be announced on Facebook and printed in our papers Friday, April 12. The pet’s owner will receive a $25 gift certificate to City Barbeque.

Brandy Tami Bartley (Xenia) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Brandy.jpg Brandy Tami Bartley (Xenia) Pretty Jan Shaver (Jamestown) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Pretty.jpg Pretty Jan Shaver (Jamestown) HALO fosters: Shelly, Cricket, Stevie & Kaysie Tonya Charles, Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned (Xenia) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Fosters.jpg HALO fosters: Shelly, Cricket, Stevie & Kaysie Tonya Charles, Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned (Xenia) Pete Amanda Baker (Xenia) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_TurtlePete.jpg Pete Amanda Baker (Xenia) Mandy & Sadie LaVerne Stevens (Jamestown) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_MandySadie.jpg Mandy & Sadie LaVerne Stevens (Jamestown) Albert Patricia Hines (Jamestown) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Albert.jpg Albert Patricia Hines (Jamestown) Elsa Adam Wik (Fairborn) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Elsa.jpg Elsa Adam Wik (Fairborn) Winston Christy Mays (Fairborn) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Winston.jpg Winston Christy Mays (Fairborn) The winning pet’s owner will receive a $25 gift certificate to City Barbeque. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_CityBBQ.jpg The winning pet’s owner will receive a $25 gift certificate to City Barbeque. Jersey, Sebastion & Jinx Brittany Kilgore (Fairborn) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_JerseySebastionJinx.jpg Jersey, Sebastion & Jinx Brittany Kilgore (Fairborn) Olivia Benson Juli Poling (Fairborn) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_OliviaBenson.jpg Olivia Benson Juli Poling (Fairborn) Ivy Mckenzie Smith (Enon) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Ivy.jpg Ivy Mckenzie Smith (Enon) Chance Melody Eulett (Medway) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Chance.jpg Chance Melody Eulett (Medway) Angel Cathy Winter Brown (Xenia) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Angel.jpg Angel Cathy Winter Brown (Xenia) Amora Corey Jackowski (Xenia) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Amora.jpg Amora Corey Jackowski (Xenia) Duncan Ann O’Donnell (Yellow Springs) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Duncan.jpg Duncan Ann O’Donnell (Yellow Springs) Scarlett & Gray-Cee Vickie and Dave Semler (Fairborn) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_ScarlettGrayCee.jpg Scarlett & Gray-Cee Vickie and Dave Semler (Fairborn) Cooper, Parker & Sami Tracy Barnhart (Xenia) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_Barnhart.jpg Cooper, Parker & Sami Tracy Barnhart (Xenia)