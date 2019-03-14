BMS to be awarded for breakfast services

FAIRBORN — Baker Middle School of Fairborn City Schools will receive recognition as a 2019 Champion of Breakfast Award Winner for its excellence and innovation of breakfast service.

The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge (OSBC) Partners invite individuals and an administrator from their district/school to join in for the Champion of Breakfast Award presentation at the OSBC Spring Stakeholder Luncheon. At the luncheon, partners and leadership from each of the state education association groups will recognize all Champion of Breakfast Award winners for its exceptional work in advancing school breakfast.

Attendees at the award luncheon, slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Ohio School Boards Association board room on the first floor, 8050 N. High St., Columbus, include Champion of Breakfast award-winning schools, OSBC partner organizations and leadership from the Ohio education associations including the Ohio School Boards Association, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio School Business Officials, Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators, Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators, Ohio Education Association and Ohio Federation of Teachers. Other youth/school organizations who plan to attend include Ohio School Nurses, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Academy of Pediatrics, Ohio PTA and Ohio High School Athletic Association.