Man killed in crash

FAIRBORN — Gerrick T. Copeland, 25, of Dayton was killed in a crash approximately 6 a.m. March 10 near milepost 24 on Interstate-675.

He was driving a black 2018 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on 675 when the vehicle drove off the roadway on the right side. The driver over corrected and drove back onto the interstate and exited again on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle crossed the median and struck a guardrail, overturned and came to rest in the left lane of 675, according to officials. A 2017 Chrystler Pacifica was traveling south on I-675 and struck the Nissan Sentra.

Copeland was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chrystler Pacifica was not injured, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash and whether or not alcohol was a factor in the incident is still under investigation.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Information courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

