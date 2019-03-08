Carroll presents ‘Oklahoma’

DAYTON — Carroll High School Freedom Players will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma” 7 p.m. Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Produced by special arrangement with R&H Theatricals, “Oklahoma” is the first musical written by the team of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein. Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Oklahoma Territory in 1906, it is the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister farmhand Jud Fry. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancee, Ado Annie. The original broadway production opened on March 31, 1943.

The large cast will fire up the stage with more than a dozen familiar songs, including “Oh What a Beautiful Morning”, “People Will Say We’re in Love”, “The Farmer and the Cowman” and “Oklahoma.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.carrollhs.org, at the school office, or at the door.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Children age 5 and younger are free. For more information contact Toni Weitz at 937-253-8188 x329 or email drama@carrollhs.org. Carroll is located at 4524 Linden Ave. Food and drink is available for purchase before the show and at intermission.