SALT session will explore guardianship

XENIA — Understanding the fundamentals of guardianship will be the focus of March School-to-Adult Life (SALT) series presentations for parents offered by the Employment First Local Leaders Collaboration of Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties.

Presentations will be held 6-7:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations: Tuesday, March 12 at Miami Valley Regional Center/Montgomery County ESC, 4801 Springfield St., Dayton; Thursday, March 14 at Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, The Atrium (use E side entrance), 121 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia; Wednesday, March 27 at Warren C. Young Center Auditorium, 801 Drake Road, Lebanon.

Parent sessions will explain what guardianship is, what other options exists, and the considerations. Separate sessions will also be held for individuals ages 14-22 with developmental disabilities and their parents. Student sessions will focus on safety and things to know to stay safe.

Families and students need only attend one of the three sessions, as the material covered will be the same at each location. For more information about these or future SALT Series events, contact Patti Shrom at 513-277-9900 or prpattis@gmail.com.

All trainings are sponsored by the Employment First Local Leaders collaboration of Montgomery, Greene and Warren counties, which includes the Montgomery, Greene and Warren County Boards of Developmental Disabilities; Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities; the Ohio Department of Education State Support Team 10; the Montgomery and Greene County Educational Service Centers; and Ohio Means Jobs/Montgomery and Greene County Job & Family Services.