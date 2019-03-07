WPAFB participates in hockey game

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Ohio State University honored military members during a hockey game, Feb. 15 at the Value City Arena Schottenstein Center.

The Buckeyes hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a game was played in front of 5,400 fans in attendance.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base provided Air Force Band of Flight’s vocalist Staff Sgt. Joanne Griffin, who sang the National Anthem during the pregame event.

Col. Michael Foutch, commander of the 88th Medical Group, dropped the ceremonial first puck at center ice prior to the 6 p.m. start.

Each member of the buckeyes wore a jersey that featured the name of a branch of the military.

At halftime, Foutch administered the oath of enlistment and welcomed six future Airmen into the Air Force. The oath of enlistment is something that every service member adheres to for their entire military career.

Staff Sgt. Griffin then sang “God Bless America” during the halftime show.

The buckeyes came up short and lost the game against Golden Gophers, 4-3. They are now 19-7-4 for the year but remain in first place in the Big Ten conference.

Ohio State offered current or former serving military members two free tickets to attend the game.