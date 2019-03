FAIRBORN — An internationally-recognized expert in how leaders mobilize and maintain energy in organizations to effect change will highlight Wright State University’s 2019 Organizational Effectiveness Lecture Series.

Bernd Vogel, a professor of leadership and director of the Henley Centre for Leadership at the Henley Business School in the United Kingdom, will be the keynote speaker at the March 12 Raj Soin College of Business event.

Titled “Creating Energy in Your Organization: Finding the Spark to Support Change,” the event will be held in the Nutter Center Berry Room. Registration, breakfast and networking begin at 7:30 a.m. The keynote presentation will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m. followed by workshops hosted by CareSource lasting until noon.

The program schedule and registration information are available at wright.edu/oels.

On March 11, Vogel will explain the research on leadership and organizational energy and why it is an essential element of success in organizations. Free and open to the public, the presentation will be made from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Endeavour Room of the Student Union.

OELS is a professional development forum that focuses on cutting-edge leadership, organizational and human resources practices. Speakers share ideas about how to help people and organizations to discover, develop and achieve their highest potential. The program has been submitted for recertification credit by the HR Certification Institute.

Attendees at this year’s main event will learn how leaders strategically activate, use and maintain energy, how it drives great organizations and helps leaders create change and reap its benefits.

Vogel is co-author of “Fully Charged: How Great Leaders Boost Their Organizations’ Energy and Ignite High Performance” published by Harvard Business Review Press.

His research focuses on new forms, practices and sources of engaging leadership, mobilizing and maintaining energy in organizations and senior management teams, creating leadership and followership capacity, CEO decision-making and organizational change.

David Bright, chair of the department of management and international business, will host Vogel during his visit.

“We are lucky to have Dr. Vogel on our campus,” said Bright. “He is a leading, engaging expert on leadership. Regardless whether you are part of this university or not, I think that you’ll enjoy learning from him.”

Following the keynote by Vogel, workshops will provide hands-on examples of how to create activities that generate and sustain purpose-driven energy in an organization. The workshops will be led by Vogel; Cynthia Ronan, a master certified coach who has worked in health care, manufacturing and with nonprofits; and Wendy Roop, a professional certified coach who specializes in how to grow personally and professionally through self-awareness.