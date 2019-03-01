Women’s league donates care kits

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Women’s League hosted 25 for their February lunch and learn Feb. 20 at Soin Medical Center.

The league donated 35 personal care kits to Soin that contained tissues, lip balm, hand lotion and hand sanitizers.

They hosted a lunch buffett followed by a discussion about Soin Medical Center from President Rick Dodds. The group also had a tour of the Soin Cancer Care – new radiation center and expanded infusion center.

Dona Sheley of the Women’s Center talked about all the services included at the Breast Evaluation Center.

Other discussions included Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, a free nutrition and exercise program for cancer patients and Circle of Victory inancial aid for cancer patients through Greene Medical Foundation.

The next event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Greene County Career Center. Tickets can be purchased at our monthly March meeting 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Peace Lutheran Church or by going online to https://bit.ly/2EchcfY.